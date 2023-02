Social Ads Auslese Januar 2023

TikTok undercuts social media rivals with cheap ads



The cost to obtain 1,000 impressions from ads on TikTok is:

– 62% less vs Snapchat

– 50% less vs Instagram

– 33% less vs Twitter



The typical engagement rate for brands on IG: 0.6%

On TikTok: upto 6%https://t.co/W8hvkObGOe pic.twitter.com/wXSEuJBJeK